Colorado Rapids Set for Showdown Against Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City, Kansas – The Colorado Rapids will face Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday, August 30, 2025, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT. This match marks a significant moment as the teams will meet for the 92nd time in history.

Striker Darren Yapi is on the verge of making history. He needs just one goal to become the second Rapids Homegrown player to reach 10 career goals, joining teammate Cole Bassett. The Rapids’ goalkeeper Zack Steffen is also making strides, tying for eighth-most starts by a goalkeeper in the club’s history with Bouna Coundoul, boasting a total of 51 starts.

The Rapids have experienced a busy summer transfer window, welcoming six new players and seeing six departures. Among the new additions are 18-year-old Australian centerback Lucas Herrington and 22-year-old Colombian winger Alexis Manyoma, both expected to make an impact in the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Rapids will be without Josh Atencio due to a knee injury and Reggie Cannon due to caution accumulation. Designated Player Rafael Navarro has been a standout, contributing nine goals and three assists in the last 12 matches, leading Colorado’s offensive efforts.

This matchup is particularly important as both teams aim to secure crucial points in the MLS standings. The Rapids currently sit in seventh place in the Western Conference, while Sporting Kansas City looks to improve their current winless streak of six games. Coach Chris Armas, a former U.S. Men’s National Team player, leads the Rapids and will face his friend, Kansas City interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin, in what promises to be a competitive encounter.

The game will be broadcasted on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV, with Spanish coverage also available. Fans can expect various pre-game activities, including food and merchandise specials at the stadium. As part of the game day experience, Children’s Mercy Park encourages fans to arrive early for festivities and emphasizes a clear bag policy for entry.

This match not only highlights the competitive history between the two clubs but also features several key players and changes within both rosters.