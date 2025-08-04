Colorado Rapids Sign Defender Rob Holding to 18-Month Contract

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – The Colorado Rapids have signed English defender Rob Holding to an 18-month contract, extending through the 2026 season. The announcement came today, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

The 29-year-old center back joins the Rapids via a free transfer after nearly a decade of experience in England‘s top leagues. He has played seven seasons with Arsenal FC, competing in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

“Rob is a composed, experienced defender who has competed at the highest levels of the game,” said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. “His leadership and defensive quality will add real value to our back line. We’re excited to add Rob to our group.”

Holding, from Stalybridge, England, made 162 appearances with Arsenal, scoring five goals and assisting once. His time with the Gunners included two FA Cup victories and three FA Community Shields, notably starting in the finals at Wembley Stadium.

Previously, Holding began his career with Bolton Wanderers, where he appeared 30 times for the first team and scored once. After a brief loan to Bury FC, he returned to Bolton, winning the club’s Player of the Year award in 2016 before his transfer to Arsenal.

Post-Arsenal, Holding played for Crystal Palace, where he made his debut but later was loaned to Sheffield United in the EFL Championship, contributing an assist in 11 appearances last season.

On the international stage, Holding has represented England at the U-21 level, earning five caps and aiding the team to win the 2016 Toulon Tournament.

The Colorado Rapids’ signing follows a recent transfer of Nigerian international center back to FC Nantes in France. The club has also brought in a US youth international center back on loan this summer.