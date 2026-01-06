Colorado Welcomes Fernando Lovo as New Athletic Director

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado has officially announced Fernando Lovo as its new Director of Athletics, effective January 1, 2026. Lovo’s appointment has sparked enthusiasm across the college sports community, showcasing support from alumni, campus leaders, and sports professionals alike.

CU President Todd Saliman praised Lovo as an excellent choice, highlighting his commitment to student-athlete success and his ability to navigate the complexities of college athletics. ‘I want to thank Rick George for his long service to the university and the foundation he built to bring us to this moment,’ Saliman stated.

Former athletic director Rick George echoed similar sentiments, calling Lovo a ‘home run hire’ who is passionate about the future of CU Athletics. He noted Lovo’s infectious energy and dedication to ensuring the success of student-athletes.

The 37-year-old Lovo comes to Colorado after a successful tenure at the University of New Mexico, where he significantly improved the athletics department. He hired key coaching staff and initiated facility renovations, leading to notable athletic achievements.

‘This is a destination job,’ Lovo said during his introductory press conference. ‘We are in a time of extraordinary change in college athletics, and Colorado should lead the way in shaping what comes next.’

As Lovo begins his new role, he faces a projected $27 million budget deficit within the athletics department. Unfortunately, it is a situation that is compounded by rising operational costs. Lovo remains optimistic, asserting that all decisions will keep student-athletes at the forefront.

‘Every decision that we’re going to make is keeping our student-athletes first,’ Lovo said. ‘We have a strong group of sports across the board that I think are well-positioned to win championships.’

Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado football team, expressed excitement about Lovo joining the Buffs, emphasizing his character and understanding of modern football. ‘I’m motivated to show all our incredible fans the tremendous heights we will take this program,’ Sanders proclaimed.

The university presented Lovo with a five-year contract worth $1.2 million annually, with incentives tied to fundraising and attendance goals. Following his swift adjustments to the role, Lovo is eager to make his mark and enhance CU Athletics for years to come.