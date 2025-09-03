Colton Herta Named Cadillac’s Test Driver for 2026 Formula 1 Season

Detroit, Michigan – IndyCar racer Colton Herta will serve as the test driver for Cadillac‘s Formula 1 team during the 2026 season. This announcement follows the team’s recent signing of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their primary drivers.

The 25-year-old Herta, who made history as the youngest IndyCar winner in 2019, has accumulated nine victories and 16 pole positions in 116 career starts. His transition to the Cadillac F1 team comes at a pivotal moment as they prepare to enter the Formula 1 grid.

“This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time,” Herta stated. “To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up. My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal. For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team.”

Cadillac’s Team Principal Graeme Lowdon emphasized Herta’s exceptional talent. “Colton is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years,” Lowdon said. “His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role.”

Lowdon also noted the significance of having an American driver on an American Formula 1 team. “This is a hugely significant moment, not only for our team but for American motorsport as a whole. Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage,” Lowdon added.

Herta previously tested a Formula 1 car in Portimao in 2022, marking his initial entry into the sport. Although he has been linked to potential F1 seats in the past, he currently lacks the necessary FIA Super Licence points for a full-time role. A formal racing program for Herta in 2026 will be announced in the future.