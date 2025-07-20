Colton Herta Takes Pole for Grand Prix of Toronto Amid Ferrucci’s Crash

TORONTO, Canada

The 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is shaping up to be an exciting race as Colton Herta secured the pole position. This is Herta’s third pole in the past four years at this race, adding to his impressive record.

This morning’s warmup session saw a challenging launch as Santino Ferrucci of AJ Foyt Racing crashed into the wall at Turn 7. The incident resulted in significant damage to his car, forcing the team to withdraw from the race. Team president Larry Foyt stated, “The damage is pretty extensive, and we just decided as a team to start getting ready for next week’s race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.” Ferrucci was also evaluated by medical staff after injuring his right hand.

In the early practice sessions, Arrow McLaren drivers emerged in strong positions, with both drivers finishing in the top two. However, the lap times were substantially slower than Herta’s qualifying pace due to the damp track conditions.

Herta’s fastest lap recorded during the warmup was 20 seconds slower than his qualifying time, illustrating the differences in track conditions. Despite a limited push from teams during the warmup, the significance of the pole position is evident, as the winner of this race has come from the pole in three of the last four years.

As for the race itself, it will consist of 90 laps, which is an increase from the traditional 85 laps, and is expected to be thrilling with top competitors like Alex Palou and Will Power starting out strong behind Herta in the grid lineup.

The broadcast for the race begins at noon ET on FOX, with the green flag expected to wave around 12:22 p.m.