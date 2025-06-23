Colton Smith Aims for Success in Wimbledon Qualifiers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Colton Smith, an alum of the Arizona men’s tennis team, will compete in the Wimbledon qualifying rounds starting Monday. Ranked World No. 146, Smith is attempting to secure a spot in the tournament’s main draw for the second time since his graduation.

His first attempt was at the French Open in May, where he lost in the opening round. To make it through to the main event at Wimbledon, Smith needs to win three matches.

Smith’s first challenge comes against Santiago Rodriguez Taverna, currently ranked World No. 193. If he prevails, he will face the winner of the match between Thiago Monteiro and Yosuke Watanuki, which features a seeded player.

Recently, Smith had a strong performance in ATP Challenger events. He reached the finals at the Birmingham Open but fell short against Otto Virtanen, losing 4-6, 4-6. Following this, he exited in the Round of 32 at the Lexus Ilkley Open but showcased resilience by making it to the semifinals at the Nottingham II Challenger.

Smith’s time at Arizona left a lasting impact on the program. He is the winningest singles player in the history of the team, finishing his collegiate career as the No. 3 ranked player in the nation. His accomplishments earned him the title of ITA‘s National Senior Player of the Year.

The opening match between Smith and Rodriguez Taverna will take place as the second match on Court 17 and will be available for streaming on ESPN+. Matches are set to begin at 3 a.m. MST.