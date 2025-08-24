Colton Underwood Teases Leap into Dancing With the Stars

LOS ANGELES, CA — Colton Underwood is back in the reality TV spotlight. During the promotion of his debut season of “Are You My First?,” the 33-year-old discussed an upcoming project: Season 4 of “The Traitors.” He mentioned, “It is, by far, one of the most exciting shows that I’ve ever been a part of. I remember when I first was getting ready to do it, I said to my husband, ‘I’m too old to be fighting with Housewives on TV. I’m scared of them. They’re a different breed. I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘It’s fine, you’ve got this.’ And it was. It is the most epic season. It was so much fun.”

Stars appearing in “The Traitors” season 4 include notable figures from reality TV and beyond, such as Lisa Rinna, Dorinda Medley, Mark Ballas, and Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. Season 23 Bachelor Underwood also connected with former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. for advice on the game, although he kept the details of that conversation private.

While “The Traitors” may not premiere until early 2026, Underwood is already considering a future on “Dancing With the Stars.” He revealed, “I would want to do it, because I love pushing myself outside of my comfort zone. But I have tight hips. My mobility is not the best, but what I lack in my flexibility, I make up for in strength.” He expressed particular interest in dancing with Mark Ballas, whom he knows from filming “The Traitors.”

His current show, “Are You My First?,” features 21 single virgins looking for love and is currently streaming on Hulu. Underwood explained, “The goal of the show was never to get them laid. The goal is to connect with somebody, to experience these things.” He noted some contestants even gained a deeper understanding of self-love through their experiences.

Underwood and Ballas have formed a friendship during filming, and Underwood is enthusiastic about collaborating with him in the future. As the next season of “Dancing With the Stars” approaches, fans are left wondering if they will see this potential same-sex pairing on the dance floor.