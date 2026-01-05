Colts Cornerback Charvarius Ward Considers Retirement Over Concussion Woes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward is contemplating retirement at just 29 years old due to the lingering effects of multiple concussions he suffered during the recent NFL season.

On Monday, Ward spoke to local reporters about his uncertain future. He revealed that he continues to experience headaches and other symptoms after his latest concussion, which occurred four weeks ago. His father has expressed concern for his health and believes Ward should retire.

Ward joined the Colts last offseason with a three-year, $60 million contract. During the 2025 season, he played in seven games, recording 25 total tackles and seven pass deflections. Unfortunately, he faced significant challenges with his health, sustaining three concussions throughout the season that sidelined him for extended periods.

In November, after recovering from his second concussion, Ward admitted he was scared about his future and began to think about life beyond football. “I was throwing up, getting dizzy. I was getting dizzy for like a month,” Ward said. “That wasn’t normal, so that was like a real-deal traumatic injury for me. A lot of emotions… It was pretty tough.”

As the Colts struggled and were eliminated from playoff contention early in the season, the focus shifted to Ward’s health and well-being. He has been wrestling with the decision about whether to continue his career amid the risks associated with further injuries.

Ward reflected on his experience: “I was kind of doubting if I was gonna play football again because it was that scary… I’m thinking about my life outside of football, too.” With the pressure mounting and his health in question, he faces a difficult decision that could change the course of his life.