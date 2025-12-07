Colts QB Daniel Jones Plays Through Fractured Fibula Amid Injury Challenges

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is determined to play through a fractured fibula sustained earlier this season. Despite his injury, he aims to guide his team as they battle for playoff contention.

Jones first experienced pain in his lower left leg during a game and sought medical attention. He was diagnosed with a fracture after an MRI, but his resolve to remain on the field remained strong.

“I’m not going to get into specifics,” Jones said, referencing his injury. “I feel good enough to play. Doctors cleared me to play, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

His resilience has been highlighted by head coach Shane Steichen and teammates. “It shows the toughness and what he’s willing to put on the line for the guys,” Steichen said. “I think that shows the guys how much he cares.”

Jones has not missed any snaps despite his injury, indicating his commitment to the team. He completed 14 of 27 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns during a recent game against the Houston Texans, though his mobility appears compromised.

Despite limitations, he has thrown for four touchdowns without interceptions in his last two games, showcasing his ability even under duress. “It felt better than last week,” Jones said, reflecting on his improved condition.

His injury prompted the Colts to adapt their play style, relying more on short passes instead of more dynamic plays that showcase his usual mobility. The absence of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on the injured reserve places additional pressure on Jones to perform.

Teammates admire Jones for playing through significant discomfort. Offensive guard expressed his respect for Jones’s dedication, stating, “He’s putting the team above his health, which not a lot of guys would do.”

With the Colts currently in second place in the AFC South, Jones’s ability to lead is more critical than ever as the team looks to maximize their playoff potential.