Colts Face Crucial Offseason Decisions After Disappointing Season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads as they enter the offseason following a disappointing 2025 NFL season. With a record of 8-8 and eliminated from playoff contention, principal owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon must make tough decisions that could shape the franchise’s future.

After an optimistic start where the Colts won eight of their first ten games, the season took a downward turn following a serious injury to starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who suffered a torn Achilles. The team’s struggles were compounded by a six-game losing streak as they grappled with injuries and inconsistent performances.

Irsay-Gordon, who took over the Colts after the death of her father Jim Irsay, now faces significant questions regarding the leadership of the team. General manager Chris Ballard, who has served for nine seasons with only one playoff victory, and head coach Shane Steichen, currently 25-25 in his three years, are both under scrutiny as Irsay-Gordon considers their futures.

“It has been challenging,” Irsay-Gordon said recently, reflecting on the weight of decision-making in her first year leading the franchise. “Most people don’t like change, but I find it necessary for growth.”

As the Colts look ahead, key decisions loom regarding the extension of Jones, who faces a long recovery period and is slated to become a free agent. Balancing the potential of re-signing the injured quarterback with building a competitive roster poses a dilemma for Irsay-Gordon.

“You have to look at what is best for the team long-term,” said Chris Ballard, Irsay-Gordon’s close ally. “Every decision needs to factor in not just the present but our future.”

The Colts also have challenges within their roster, particularly in the defensive line, where injuries have plagued players including All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The team lacks a first-round pick in the upcoming draft as a result of trades, limiting their options to strengthen the lineup.

Support and opinion from within the organization are divided. Players and staff alike are eager to see how Irsay-Gordon’s leadership will manifest in her decisions moving forward. Zaire Franklin, a linebacker, emphasized the importance of connection and communication, noting, “We trust Carlie to make the right decisions. We’re all in this together.”

With significant moves required, the Colts look ahead to a pivotal offseason while still feeling the impact of their late owner’s legacy. “We need to remember the foundations we have built here and what our goals are moving forward,” Irsay-Gordon stated. “It’s time to rise and meet the moment.”