Colts Release Tight End Jelani Woods After Injury Struggles

Indianapolis, IN — The Indianapolis Colts have released tight end Jelani Woods, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Woods, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, faced significant challenges in his career due to injuries.

During his rookie season, Woods recorded 25 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns. However, he has not played in the last two seasons due to a severe hamstring injury and turf toe, which limited his ability to contribute to the team.

In response to Woods’ inability to stay healthy, the Colts decided to move forward by drafting Tyler Warren in the first round of the spring draft. The team is now looking to restructure their tight end position and hopes that Warren will fill the void left by Woods.

Woods joined the Colts with promise but ultimately could not overcome his injuries. His release marks a significant decision for the team as they seek to improve their roster ahead of the upcoming season.