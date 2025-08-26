Colts Set to Kick Off 2025 Season Against Bengals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts will open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With a veteran roster and minimal position battles, the Colts are focused on competing for the AFC South.

The team’s quarterback position saw a key competition during training camp, with QBs Jones and Richardson vying for the starting spot. Coaches have decided to go with Jones, believing that the veteran will benefit from improved talent around him. However, should he falter, Richardson remains a possibility to step in.

The Colts are expected to finalize their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Recent performances indicate that the running back position will primarily feature Taylor and Giddens, with both expected to absorb significant carries. Taylor is coming off a substantial 2024 season, where he rushed for 1,431 yards, while Giddens appears to be an upgrade in depth from last year’s lineup.

The receiving corps, although lacking a standout player, is being regarded as a potentially underrated group. Notable players include Pittman, Downs, Pierce, and Mitchell, each bringing unique strengths. Mitchell has turned heads in training camp but has yet to deliver in the regular season.

The tight end unit was bolstered by the selection of Warren as a first-round draft pick. His arrival is expected to elevate the overall effectiveness of the tight ends, allowing Alie-Cox and Ogletree to focus on their blocking roles.

On the offensive line, there are questions regarding chemistry due to the integration of new starters. The roster includes Bortolini and Goncalves, and their immediate performance will be crucial for the team’s offensive success.

The defensive line is marked by solid starters like Buckner and Stewart, but depth on the interior remains a concern. Latu is anticipated to show improvement in his second year, adding to the team’s edge.

Overall, the Colts seem poised for a competitive season but must navigate challenges, including injuries to key players and determining the best lineup combinations. Coaches and players are eager to see how they’ll perform starting on September 7.