Colts Sign Former All-Pro Cornerback Xavien Howard to One-Year Deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a one-year contract with former All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard as they seek depth in their secondary. The decision comes as the team has been dealing with injuries among its cornerbacks during training camp.

Howard, who did not play in the 2024 season, has a storied career highlighted by 99 starts and multiple accolades with the Miami Dolphins from 2016 to 2023. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and has made four Pro Bowl selections. The contract is reportedly worth up to $5 million, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Currently, the Colts are without cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents, both sidelined due to hamstring injuries. Additionally, Kenny Moore has been dealing with a knee injury, complicating the team’s defensive preparations. Johnathan Edwards also exited Saturday’s preseason game due to a concussion.

Howard’s addition aims to bolster a defense that is eager to return to form. Over his career, he has recorded 95 pass deflections and has a completion rate allowed of 57.8 percent, showcasing his effectiveness on the field.

The Colts, who have struggled with depth in their cornerback position, hope that Howard’s experience and skill set will help stabilize their defense as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Further updates about Howard and the Colts’ roster will be provided as they progress through the preseason.