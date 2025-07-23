Colts in Talks to Sign Free Agent Safety After Retirement

Indianapolis, IN – The Indianapolis Colts are negotiating with free agent safety to fill the gap left by the recent retirement of . Sources close to the situation informed ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler that discussions are ongoing, although no deal has been finalized.

Blackmon, a former third-round pick, stands out as one of the top safeties still available in the league. He experienced disappointment last offseason when he had to settle for a one-year deal worth less than $4 million.

In 2025, Blackmon aimed to secure a multi-year contract by proving his value with a strong season. Unfortunately, a torn labrum sustained during the season opener derailed his plans. Despite this setback, he played a career-high 16 games, though his performance didn’t meet his own expectations.

Regarding the impact of his injury, Blackmon stated in January, “It impacted me greatly.” Nevertheless, he contributed significantly to the Colts’ defense, recording three interceptions and 86 tackles, helping to stabilize a young and often injured secondary.

Throughout his career, Blackmon has proven to be versatile. He played both cornerback and safety in college before transitioning to free safety for most of his first three NFL seasons. The Colts later shifted him to strong safety, where he excelled in 2023.

Last season, team needs prompted a return to free safety, a position that can be less impactful within the framework of former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley‘s single-high safety system. Over five seasons, Blackmon has accumulated 10 interceptions and 300 tackles.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder contributed to this report.