News
Columbia Police Update Search for Missing Woman Angela Fuller
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) — The Columbia Police Department is intensifying its search for Angela Fuller, a 56-year-old woman who has been missing since August 29. Police are now treating her disappearance as if it were a homicide investigation.
Fuller was reported missing by a family member after they had not heard from her for over two weeks. According to police, Anthony Reese, her boyfriend, was the last person known to be with her. Reese has been confirmed as a person of interest in the case.
Two days after Fuller was last seen, Reese was arrested for multiple traffic offenses, including failing to stop for blue lights and using a fraudulent license plate. Despite his arrest, police have focused their efforts on locating Fuller.
“We have searched over 75 locations, including vacant buildings and lots, in an effort to find Ms. Fuller,” said Chief Skip Holbrook. “The length of time since her disappearance and the evidence we have leads us to investigate this incident similarly to a homicide case.”
Fuller was last seen in the 3000 block of North Beltline Boulevard, wearing a white T-shirt, gray basketball shorts, and black Nike slides. Her family is holding out hope for her safe return. “I want to believe that she’s still alive, just somewhere out there,” said Emani Hurley, Fuller’s niece. “We’re not going to stop until we bring her home.”
The Columbia Police are urging the community to assist in the investigation. They stated, “While we cannot share specific details, we are diligently following all leads regarding her possible whereabouts. Our priorities are to find Ms. Fuller, maintain the investigation’s integrity, and respect her family during this difficult time.”
Anyone with information on Fuller’s location is encouraged to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
