Columbus Blue Jackets Acquire Charlie Coyle from Colorado Avalanche

Columbus, Ohio – The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired veteran forward Charlie Coyle from the Colorado Avalanche in a strategic trade aimed at enhancing their roster for the upcoming season. Coyle, who is 33 years old, is in the final year of a six-year contract that pays him an annual average of $5.25 million.

This trade follows Coyle’s disappointing performance in the playoffs with Colorado, where he managed only one goal in a seven-game series against the Dallas Stars. Throughout the regular season, he demonstrated his abilities by scoring two goals and gathering 13 points in 19 games with the Avalanche.

Coyle’s journey led him to Colorado in March 2025, when the Avalanche acquired him from the Boston Bruins for forward Casey Mittelstadt, prospect William Zellers, and a second-round draft pick. However, following the acquisition of Brock Nelson, whose contract grew the Avalanche’s salary obligations, Coyle’s place as a third-line center became untenable.

Before this trade, the Avalanche had limited cap space, with just $1.2 million available. Conversely, the Blue Jackets are in a favorable salary cap position and are looking to bolster their lineup after just missing the playoffs last season.

This season, Coyle is looking to return to form; he previously set a career-high with 25 goals and 60 points in the 2023-24 season playing for the Bruins. His experience and skill on the ice are expected to be valuable assets for the Blue Jackets, both during games and in the locker room.

Further details regarding the return package for the Avalanche have yet to be disclosed. More updates are forthcoming as the story develops.