COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A free Bastille Day street festival will take place this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Columbus. The celebration will occur at and around Chouette, a French bistro located at 66 N. High St.

Restaurant officials are collaborating with Downtown Columbus, Inc. to organize the event. Amy Taylor, President of Downtown Columbus, Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the festival. ‘The Bastille Day Festival is a special opportunity for the community to experience the critically acclaimed cuisine of Chouette under Current,’ she said. ‘We’re excited to bring an afternoon of French culture to the streets of Downtown.’

The festival promises a variety of attractions, including a selection of French cuisine, live music performances, artisan vendors, jazz, and street dancing, all in an open-air atmosphere that invites community participation.

Participants can expect a lively event that celebrates the spirit of friendship and cultural exchange as they mark this significant French holiday.