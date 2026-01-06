Columbus Community Mourns Double Homicide of Spencer and Monique Tepe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A growing memorial of roses and sunflowers marks the tragic scene of a double homicide involving Spencer and Monique Tepe, who were found dead in their home on N. 4th Street on Tuesday morning. Columbus police are actively investigating the incident, which has shocked the local community.

Authorities responded to the home for a welfare check after Spencer failed to arrive at work at Athens Dental Depot. His employer, Dr. Mark Valrose, expressed deep concern, stating that Spencer was always timely and would have communicated if he were unable to come to work. “He is always on time and he would contact us if there was any issues,” Valrose said during a 911 call. “We can’t get in touch with his wife which is probably the more concerning thing.”

Police records reveal that the first call for assistance was made at 9:03 a.m., with officers arriving shortly after. A friend of the couple eventually reported hearing children crying inside and later discovered Spencer’s body near a bed. “There is a body inside,” the friend told dispatchers in a frantic call.

Initial investigations indicated that Spencer had been shot multiple times, while Monique suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities confirmed that two young children were found unharmed at the residence.

Dr. Valrose expressed his sorrow over Spencer’s passing, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our colleague and friend, Dr. Spencer Tepe.”

The Tepes were married in 2021 and were just a month shy of their five-year anniversary. Their families are now grieving the loss, with Spencer’s brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, sharing a heartfelt statement describing the couple’s commitment to their community and family. “They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others,” the statement read, emphasizing their roles as devoted parents.

Community members have been deeply affected by this tragedy as the investigation continues. Detective Weiner is the lead investigator, asking anyone with information to reach out to the Columbus Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.