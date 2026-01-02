News
Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A memorial of roses and sunflowers is growing outside of Spencer and Monique Tepe’s home, as Columbus police investigate a double homicide.
Officers responded to a welfare check at the Tepe residence on N. 4th Street on Tuesday morning after family members expressed concern for their well-being. Inside, authorities found the couple deceased.
According to police, there were no signs of forced entry and no firearms were discovered at the scene. Authorities do not believe the incident was a murder-suicide.
The welfare check was requested after Tepe, a dentist at Athens Dental Depot, did not show up for work. The owner, Dr. Mark Valrose, noted that Tepe was always punctual and would typically contact them if there were issues.
“We are very, very concerned,” Valrose told dispatchers. “This is very out of character for him.”
Police records indicate the first call to Columbus police was made at 9:03 a.m. An officer arrived at 9:22 a.m. but received no response. A friend later called police at 9:57 a.m. after hearing children crying from inside the house.
Minutes later, the friend reported seeing Spencer’s body, prompting police to arrive. “There is a body inside,” the friend stated in a frantic 911 call.
Fortunately, two young children were found unharmed in the home. Initial reports confirmed Spencer Tepe had been shot multiple times, while Monique Tepe suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Dr. Valrose expressed sadness at the loss of Spencer, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our colleague and friend.”
Spencer and Monique married in 2021 and were about to celebrate their five-year anniversary. Spencer’s brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, shared their wedding video with local news.
In a statement to ABC 6, Misleh said, “Our family is devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of Spencer and Monique.” He described them as extraordinary individuals filled with love and joy.
The statement highlighted Spencer’s dedication to family and community service, while Monique was remembered for her warmth and loving nature. Together, they nurtured a joyful home for their two children and beloved pet.
Detective Weiner leads the investigation with Detective Miller. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).
The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to bring justice for the Tepe family.
