Columbus Crew Faces Club Puebla in Leagues Cup Matchup

Columbus, OH — The second week of the Leagues Cup features a crucial match between the Columbus Crew and Club Puebla. The game will take place on Friday at Lower.com Field, as both teams seek essential points in the tournament.

Current champions Columbus Crew find themselves in a challenging position after a recent draw against Toluca, where they lost in penalty kicks despite having the lead. The Crew’s Diego Rossi, who scored once from the penalty spot, missed two opportunities that could have changed the outcome.

Rossi aims for redemption as he teams up with Daniel Gazdag on the field. If they can connect effectively, the Crew hopes to climb from their current sixth place in the MLS standings as they face Puebla.

Puebla, on the other hand, started the tournament impressively with a 3-0 victory over NYC FC in their opening match. They showcased a well-balanced squad under head coach Pablo Guede, despite struggling in the local league, where they sit in 14th place.

Two players, Edgar Guerra and Franco Moyano, are doubtful for Puebla, which could impact their performance. This match will mark the first competitive meeting between Columbus and Puebla, adding extra motivation for both sides.

Previous champions Columbus are determined to make a strong impression in this tournament, aiming to recover from facing primarily MLS teams last year. The stakes are high as they pursue another Leagues Cup title.