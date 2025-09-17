Columbus Crew’s Rossi Out for Weeks After Hamstring Injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi is expected to miss two to four weeks after suffering a right hamstring injury during a recent match. Coach Wilfried Nancy confirmed the news following the team’s thrilling 5-4 victory over Atlanta United on September 13.

Rossi netted a hat trick in that match, scoring three goals within the first half before leaving the game in the 42nd minute. He was seen stretching and showing discomfort in his hamstring moments before scoring his third goal, which brought his season total to 16 in 28 games.

The Crew currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings as they push toward the MLS playoffs, which begin on October 22. Rossi’s absence will be felt as he leads the team in both goals and overall offensive contribution.

In the match against Atlanta, the Crew took an early lead with goals from Rossi, Wessam Abou Ali, and Andres Herrera, who played key roles in the team scoring five goals in just 40 minutes. The Crew’s offense was relentless, overpowering Atlanta, who managed to score four goals but couldn’t secure a comeback.

Despite conceding two goals early in the second half, the Crew held on for the win, bringing their record to 12-6-10. Meanwhile, Atlanta dropped to 5-12-11, remaining out of playoff contention.

Columbus will travel to face New York City FC on September 17, taking on the challenge without Rossi and other key players. Nancy expressed his confidence in the remaining squad, emphasizing the depth of talent on the team. ‘This is not a secret: he’s been one of the most consistent players in terms of performance. But I have options,’ he stated.