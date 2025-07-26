Columbus Crew Signs Forward Wessam Abou Ali from Al Ahly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew announced on July 26, 2025, they have acquired forward Wessam Abou Ali as a Designated Player. Abou Ali joins the Crew from Al Ahly Sporting Club, the two-time reigning Egyptian Premier League champions, for an undisclosed transfer fee.

At 26 years old, Abou Ali is set to enhance the Crew’s offense upon receiving his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. His contract extends through the 2027 season, including an option for 2028.

“Wessam is a special player whose journey speaks to his resilience, character and tireless work ethic, which are qualities we value at our Club,” said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. “He is a proven goal-scorer who knows what it takes to help his team win. His clinical finishing, energy, and charisma will strengthen our squad, and we are confident he will thrive within our system.”

Abou Ali had an impressive run at Al Ahly, scoring 38 goals and providing 10 assists in 60 appearances. He led the league in scoring during the 2023-24 season, contributing to Al Ahly’s victories in both the Egyptian Championship and the CAF Champions League.

Abou Ali’s journey began in Denmark, where he joined the youth system at Aalborg BK at age 10. After a stint at several clubs, including successful tenures at Vendsyssel and Silkeborg, he rose to prominence at Al Ahly. His goal-scoring prowess includes a “perfect hat trick” against FC Porto during the FIFA Club World Cup.

Internationally, Abou Ali plays for the Palestinian National Team, having previously represented Denmark at youth levels. He secured a one-time federation switch from FIFA in March 2024 and has since scored four goals in 10 appearances for Palestine.

The Crew’s management expressed their dedication to building a competitive roster, with Tall noting continued investment from ownership to achieve long-term success. “This signing is also the result of our soccer operations team collaborating and establishing a clear vision over many months,” Tall added.

As the Crew eye their third title under head coach Wilfried Nancy, they currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with 41 goals scored. Abou Ali’s addition is anticipated to complement a strong attacking lineup including Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe.

“We’re having an excellent season, but can we have a better season? Hugo and Wessam will help us push on more,” Tall concluded.