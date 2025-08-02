News
Columbus Zoo to Unveil New Elephant Calf to Public Soon
Columbus, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is set to welcome a new addition to its Asian elephant herd. A 16-year-old elephant named Sunny has given birth to a female calf, who will make her public debut starting August 4.
Since her birth, both mother and calf have been kept out of the public eye to bond, rest, and be monitored by zoo staff. The unnamed baby elephant will be on display in the elephant habitat backyard from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on select dates, including August 4 through 8, and again on August 9 and 10.
During these public viewing times, visitors will also get the chance to see Sunny’s sister, Rudy, who will join them in the habitat. The zoo plans to manage crowds by allowing small groups to view the elephants and is encouraging visitors to be prepared for waiting in line.
Zoo signs will direct attendees to the habitat, and volunteers will be available to answer questions. The schedule for future public viewings will depend on the elephants’ comfort levels.
In addition to the excitement of the new calf, another addition to the herd is anticipated later this year, as 38-year-old Phoebe is due to give birth soon.
