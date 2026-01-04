News
Columnist Remembers Importance of Physical Newspapers in Community Life
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Columnist Sean Dietrich, known as Sean of the South, expresses his longing for the days of physical newspapers in a heartfelt piece. He reflects on the morning ritual of picking up the newspaper, describing the smell of newsprint and the joy of organizing its sections. “I miss the morning routine of it all,” he writes.
Dietrich recalls fond memories of delivering newspapers with his mother across the United States during early hours. Sitting in the car as they prepared newspapers for delivery, he notes the connection it fostered within the community. He remembers elderly residents awaiting their papers, emphasizing that the delivery mattered to them.
“It sort of made us a community,” Dietrich says. “It kept us all on the same page, so to speak.” He fondly recalls how everyone, regardless of background or opinion, shared in the experience of reading the daily news.
In his reflection, Dietrich contrasts that sense of unity with today’s more divided society, remarking that newspapers once served as a collective space for diverse voices. “It didn’t matter if you were Catholic or Protestant, Black, white, brown, or otherwise,” he states. “Everyone read the paper.”
He laments that this shared experience is lost to the digital age, where segmentation often prevails. For Dietrich, the essence of community lies in the simple act of reading the same newspaper, sharing thoughts, and even debating issues together.
To support local journalism and preserve this vital community resource, The Island News invites readers to donate, ensuring that local news continues to thrive in the face of changing media landscapes.
