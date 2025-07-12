Y Combinator CEO Critiques Colleges for Idolizing Fraudulent Entrepreneurs

San Francisco, CA — Y Combinator CEO, Trevor Tan, raised concerns about college entrepreneurship programs during a podcast event, stating that many are encouraging students to idolize figures like Sam Bankman-Fried and Elizabeth Holmes, notorious for their fraud scandals. He emphasized that such attitudes could lead to different, dangerous implications for young entrepreneurs.

Tan expressed his dismay at certain educational programs that, according to him, promote a culture of deceit among aspiring entrepreneurs. “We’re not going to name them, but in full transparency, we’re worried about them because what we’re coming to understand is they are teaching you to lie,” Tan said during the live recording of the podcast.

He acknowledged the challenges in today’s competitive landscape, but insisted there are better, ethical paths to success. “You don’t have to play by those old rules anymore. You don’t have to lie to investors. You don’t have to fake it till you make it,” he stated.

Jared Friedman, Y Combinator’s managing director of software, highlighted another flaw in academic entrepreneurship programs: they often fail to teach students the true nature of startups. “Anytime you try to bottle up entrepreneurship and teach it as a college course, you end up with a cheap facsimile,” Friedman remarked. He encouraged students to think creatively outside structured educational frameworks.

Experts are increasingly concerned about whether colleges are adequately preparing students for modern job markets. Diana Hu, a general partner at Y Combinator, pointed out that many programs are outdated, especially concerning advancements in AI technology.

Furthermore, Elon Musk has controversially labeled college as “overrated,” questioning the actual value of a degree given student debt issues. “Too many people spend four years, accumulate a ton of debt, and often don’t have useful skills that they can apply afterward,” Musk stated in conversation.

Hart’s advice for young people? Focus on learning rather than chasing flashy job titles. “Optimize for learning. If you do that in the long run, it will benefit you,” he shared, encapsulating a philosophy echoed by various business leaders.