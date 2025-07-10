Comedian Bun Hay Mean Dies at 43 After Fall in Paris

Paris, France – Bun Hay Mean, a well-known comedian and performer, was found dead on Thursday morning at the age of 43 after falling from an eighth-floor balcony in the XVIIe arrondissement of Paris.

Emergency services, including firefighters and police, were called to the scene but could only confirm the tragic news. Philippe Delmas, Mean’s producer, expressed deep sorrow, stating in a press release, “It is with infinite sadness that we announce the tragic passing of our friend, our immense artist, Bun Hay Mean.”

According to Delmas, the incident occurred while Mean was trying to retrieve his dropped phone from the gutter of his balcony. “Bun slipped and fell several floors,” he added. The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, favoring an accidental cause.

Onlookers gathered at the base of the building, wondering about the events that led to the accident as police secured the area with barriers. Mean, who had been a familiar face in French humor for over a decade, gained widespread recognition in 2023 for his role in the film “Astérix & Obélix: l’Empire du milieu,” where he showcased his comedic talents alongside stars like Vincent Cassel and Manu Payet.

Originally from Gironde, Mean was known for his incisive and bold style of comedy, which often tackled stereotypes about Asian communities in France. He rose to fame after joining the Jamel Comedy Club in 2014 at the age of 32, following early recognition by Papy, a prominent figure in the world of French comedy.

Despite a difficult path, including experiencing homelessness while pursuing his career in Paris, Mean found success with his sharp-witted performances that resonated with audiences. He had just launched his new show, “Kill Bun,” and was scheduled to perform in Montreal on Friday, where he planned to address themes of mental health.

Many fans and fellow comedians have expressed their shock and sadness over his sudden passing, marking the loss of a unique voice in the comedy world. More information about the ongoing investigation is expected to be released soon.