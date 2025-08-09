Comedian’s Hilarious Gal Gadot Impersonation Goes Viral on TikTok

Brooklyn, NY – A comedy sketch series featuring a bearded impersonator of Gal Gadot has taken TikTok by storm, garnering millions of views and sparking discussions on celebrity culture.

The sketches, created by actors Matt Ketai and Tim Janas, depict Ketai’s rendition of Gadot as she humorously struggles to understand her role in acting. “I am Wonder Woman!” Ketai shouts in confusion, capturing the essence of the original character played by the acclaimed actress.

Ketai’s exaggerated portrayal of Gadot’s singsongy Israeli accent has resonated with viewers, leading many to humorously associate him with the film star. “I don’t even see the dude anymore; all I see is Gal Gadot practicing her lines,” one commenter stated.

Gal Gadot, who rose to fame after winning the Miss Israel pageant in 2004, quickly became known for her role in the Fast & Furious franchise and later as Wonder Woman across multiple films. Despite her success, she often faces critiques online for her acting skills and public persona.

In an interview, Ketai expressed their comedic journey, revealing that he and Janas, best friends since their teenage years, aim to make each other laugh. “We tried to make each other laugh. I was explaining to Tim how bad of an actor she was,” Ketai recalled. He admitted that viewers have remarked on the merging of his identity with Gadot’s, with comments flooding in after he speaks in his normal voice.

The sketches offer a light-hearted critique of celebrities and their public images, especially in the era of social media where impressions and memes shape public opinion. “Gal is always a fish out of water,” Ketai explained. “I think that’s how we were all bamboozled into thinking she was okay in Wonder Woman.”

As the series grows, the dynamic between Ketai’s impersonation of Gadot and her public life continues to evolve, prompting discussions about the nature of celebrity and what it means to “fail up” in Hollywood.

Ketai added, “We’re all trapped in our own timeline, and it’s fun to explore that,” hinting at more sketches to come. Whether the real Gal Gadot ever responds to the viral sensation remains to be seen, but the comedic duo behind the impersonation shows no signs of stopping.