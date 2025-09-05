News
Comedian Jon Reep Arrested on Sexual Exploitation Charges
NEWTON, N.C. — Comedian Jon Reep, known for his work on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” was arrested on Friday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Reep, who is from Hickory, appeared before a magistrate Friday afternoon in Newton. His bond was set at $260,000. This shocking news comes just hours before he was scheduled to perform at a comedy show in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
The Catawba County police confirmed the arrest in a statement posted online. Reep gained national fame winning “Last Comic Standing” with the highest number of votes in the show’s history. He has also appeared in Netflix’s “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” and featured in his standup special “Ginger Beard Man” on Amazon Prime.
This is a developing story. More details will emerge as the investigation unfolds, and updates will be provided through Eyewitness News.
