Comedian Says Trump Struggles to Handle Humor Amid Criticism

NEW YORK, NY — Matt Friend, a comedian known for his impressions of former President Donald Trump, shared his take on Trump’s sense of humor during a recent interview with host Joanna Coles. He believes that while Trump can be funny in private, he struggles to take a joke when the spotlight is on him.

Friend noted that other comedians have also observed Trump’s wit in personal settings. ‘Bill Maher has said that the guy is hilarious when you’re in person,’ Friend explained. However, he added that Trump’s ability to laugh off criticism disappears when he becomes the target of late-night jokes.

In July, Trump publicly celebrated CBS‘s decision to cancel ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘, one of his vocal critics. ‘I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,’ Trump wrote on Truth Social, further criticizing Jimmy Kimmel‘s talents. This came after Colbert’s comments about a settlement involving Trump and CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global.

Friend expressed that Trump’s inability to handle humor has increased since leaving the presidency. He recalled how Trump once enjoyed being roasted at events like Comedy Central’s roast but now reacts aggressively when mocked.

Despite this, comedians like Friend have found success in using Trump’s antics as material. ‘Nothing will ever compare to the absurdity of having Trump in the culture,’ Friend remarked. He creates jokes based on Trump’s own words, stating, ‘I didn’t say it. Trump said it. So it’s completely fine.’

Friend concluded that Trump’s reactions provide endless opportunities for comedic material. ‘The material literally writes itself,’ he said, highlighting the fine line between humor and criticism.