Comedians Push Back Against Paramount and Trump in Bold Satirical Acts

NEW YORK, NY — Comedians Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, and the creators of South Park confronted corporate and political pressures head-on this week, delivering pointed critiques of President Donald Trump and their parent company, Paramount.

The tension began after the announcement of Paramount’s $8 billion merger with Skydance Media. Just days earlier, CBS, a subsidiary of Paramount, revealed that Colbert’s The Late Show would be canceled in May 2026, prompting speculation about whether this decision was influenced by the show’s critical stance against the Trump administration.

During a recent episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart questioned the financial reasoning behind Colbert’s cancellation, arguing that significant value was derived from politically critical programming. He joined a gospel choir to humorously call out attempts at censorship, stating, “A not insignificant portion of that $8 billion value came from those shows. That’s what made you that money.”

The creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, also made an impact with their season 27 premiere on Wednesday. The episode, titled “Sermon on the Mount,” featured satire on various themes, including Colbert’s cancellation, the rise of Christian nationalism, and Trump’s aggressive legal tactics. This was especially notable considering Parker and Stone had just signed a lucrative deal with Paramount worth $1.5 billion.

In a Comic-Con panel, Parker delivered a sarcastic apology regarding the anticipated reaction from the White House to their satirical content. The episode featured scenes of Trump alongside the devil and critiqued how corporate interests might shy away from conflict with the president.

Colbert, meanwhile, took aim at Trump in his own monologues, declaring, “For the next 10 months, the gloves are off.” He made a quip about Trump celebrating his cancellation, humorously responding, “Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism: Go f*** yourself.”

The discourse surrounding these shows underscores the resilience of comedians in pushing back against perceived corporate censorship. The headlines generated by both Colbert and South Park seem to assert that satirical voices will not be silenced, drawing attention to their significance in the media landscape.