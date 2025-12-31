Comedic Actor Pat Finn Dies at 60 After Cancer Battle

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actor Pat Finn, known for his roles in popular television shows such as ‘Friends‘ and ‘Seinfeld,’ has passed away at the age of 60 following a battle with bladder cancer. Finn died at home on Monday, December 30, 2025, after undergoing treatment since 2022.

His family announced the news in a heartfelt statement on social media, describing Finn as someone who ‘never met a stranger – only friends he didn’t know yet.’ They noted he lived his life with ‘joy and exuberance.’

Finn’s career in entertainment spanned over 25 years, beginning with his first television role on ‘The George Wendt Show’ in 1995. He gained recognition playing Joe Mayo on ‘Seinfeld’ in 1998 and appeared in numerous beloved sitcoms including ‘That ’70s Show,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ and ‘The Middle,’ where he portrayed Bill Norwood for eight seasons.

Beyond television, Finn had notable film appearances in comedies like ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’ and ‘I Love You, Beth Cooper.’ He was also an avid improv performer, having trained students at the University of Colorado as an adjunct professor while being part of an improv troupe named Beer Shark Mice.

Following the news of his passing, many friends and colleagues have shared their tributes. Actor Richard Kind described Finn as ‘the kinder, gentler, funnier, down to earth person you could encounter,’ praising his positivity and mentorship. ‘A great dad, a great guy. Talented and funny without ever being snarky or mean,’ Kind wrote.

Finn is survived by his wife, Donna Crowley Finn, their three children, as well as his parents and siblings.