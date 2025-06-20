Comedic Stars Reflect on Career Challenges and Typecasting

HOLLYWOOD, CA – A roundtable featuring six comedy stars revealed insight into their careers and typecasting during a lively discussion. Actors Adam Brody, Seth Rogen, Julio Torres, John Mulaney, Jason Segel, and Ted Danson gathered to share their experiences and reflections on June 14, 2025.

The hour-long conversation touched on various topics, including the challenges of being typecast as specific character roles. Rogen humorously mentioned his identity as ‘the schlubby stoner type,’ while Mulaney referred to his struggle with being seen as ‘a soulless wooden boy who’s fast on his feet.’

Brody candidly discussed his history with auditioning, revealing that he fought for trying out for Blue's Clues, the popular children’s show from the late ’90s and early 2000s. ‘I really wanted it early on when I first moved to L.A.,’ Brody explained. ‘I tried real hard, yeah.’

Throughout their exchange, they shared personal anecdotes and entertaining stories. When discussing the most challenging points in their careers, the actors exchanged thoughts on confusing notes they received, shedding light on the complexities of the industry.

Rogen’s mention of a friend who used to be a Disney princess sparked laughter, especially when he revealed the challenges those actresses face. ‘A lot of guys are handsy with the princesses,’ he said, eliciting a collective ‘Eww’ from the group.

As the conversation developed, Julio Torres reflected on his significant aversion to conventional systems, specifically mentioning not carrying a credit card. He pointed out, ‘Why am I being forced to have a credit score? Like, no.’ Mulaney responded thoughtfully, intrigued by Torres’ perspective on credit systems.

Viewers can catch the full roundtable on IFC every Friday at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET, or they can stream it on AMC+. The Hollywood Reporter will continue to release related content until June 17, including videos on their website and YouTube through June 22.