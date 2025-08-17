Comedy ‘Splitsville’ Set for Theater Release on August 22

CANNES, France — The comedy film “Splitsville” is scheduled to hit theaters on August 22. Directed by writer Joe Covino, the film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant return for both Covino and his co-writer, Adam Marvin.

I met Covino and Marvin at Cannes in 2019 when they first attracted attention with their buddy comedy, “The Climb.” Their success led to representation with UTA and a distribution deal with Sony Pictures Classics.

This new film “Splitsville” features Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona as the wives in a story centered around infidelity. Covino and Marvin star as the two friends navigating their open marriages. The film features a dramatic centerpiece scene, which includes a chaotic fight in a spacious Hamptons home, where they destroy furniture and decor in the fray.

The executives at Topic Studios, who backed “Splitsville,” also previously collaborated with Covino and Marvin on “The Climb.” Topic Studios is known for producing high-profile projects, including “Spotlight” and “A Real Pain.” CEO Michael Bloom and EVP of Film and Documentaries Ryan Heller expressed enthusiasm for supporting innovative filmmakers.

With the release of “Splitsville,” Topic Studios aims to rekindle interest in the comedy genre, especially after challenges posed by the pandemic to the film industry. The company has also been involved in co-financing projects like “Mother Mary” alongside A24 and is wrapping up production on Jesse Eisenberg’s untitled musical.

As anticipation grows for the film’s release, producers and actors alike hope to remind audiences of the box office potential of well-crafted comedies.