Comet 3I/ATLAS Approaches Earth with Stunning New Images

NASA, USA – The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is making headlines as it nears Earth. Discovered in late June and confirmed in July, the comet is traveling through the inner solar system at about 130,000 mph. It made its closest approaches to Mars and the sun in October and is expected to reach its nearest point to Earth on December 19, approximately 170 million miles away.

As the comet approaches, both NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are capturing remarkable images. The latest images show 3I/ATLAS releasing large amounts of gas and dust into space. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured a notable image on November 30, showcasing the comet’s nucleus surrounded by its bright coma, which is an atmosphere of gas and dust.

NASA’s latest view of the comet reveals details of its size, estimated to be between 1,400 feet and 3.5 miles wide, possibly making it the largest interstellar object observed to date. The image taken by Hubble is a significant improvement over earlier views, which showed only blurs of blue.

Meanwhile, ESA’s Juice spacecraft also took images of 3I/ATLAS on November 2 and noted the comet’s active features, including a glowing halo known as its coma and hints of two tails. A spokesperson for ESA commented on the findings, noting the presence of a ‘plasma tail’ made of electrically charged gas and a fainter ‘dust tail’ of solid particles.

The Juice spacecraft is currently focused on studying Jupiter‘s moons and is using its main antenna as a heat shield while it collects data. Although full data from Juice won’t arrive until February 2026, these initial images offer a glimpse into the comet’s features.

As 3I/ATLAS comes closer, astronomers and scientists anticipate more observations from both professional and amateur astronomers. The opportunity to observe such a unique celestial event is rare and emphasizes the importance of continuous monitoring in space exploration.