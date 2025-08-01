News
Comfortable Weather Arrives After Storms in Baltimore
BALTIMORE — After several days of intense heat and storms, a cool change is making its way to the region. The First Alert Weather Team reports a refreshing air mass settling in for the start of August.
Meteorologist Ava Marie mentions that Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only reaching the mid-70s. Residents should expect drizzle and light rain before noon, along with isolated showers throughout the day.
Looking ahead, the weekend promises pleasant weather with clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid-80s. Marie adds that these nice conditions will linger into most of next week, although there may be some chances for showers.
The region recently experienced significant rainfall, with some areas receiving over four inches in less than two hours. This prompted multiple water rescues, highlighting the severity of the recent storms.
“The heaviest rain has now passed, and drier air is moving in,” Marie said. “We’re on the back side of the cold front, leading to cooler temps and lower humidity. Expect a dry weekend, which is great news for outdoor plans.”
The 7-day forecast shows a chance of showers with thunderstorms on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be sunnier with highs in the low 80s.
