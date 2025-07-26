Entertainment
Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego Attracts Thousands of Fans
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans are gathering in San Diego for Comic-Con International, a four-day celebration of pop culture that began on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The event at the San Diego Convention Center showcases costumes, celebrity appearances, and interactive attractions.
This year, attendees can expect updates on upcoming projects, including the new “Predator” movie and an “Alien” series. A highlight of the convention will be a special appearance by filmmaker George Lucas.
Comic-Con is known for attracting dedicated fans who celebrate everything from comic books to movies and video games. This year’s event is expected to welcome around 135,000 attendees. Many fans have donned elaborate costumes, ranging from beloved characters and historical figures to original creations.
Allison Tabitha from Orlando, Fla., dressed as Zelda from the popular “Legend of Zelda” video game, posed for photographs during the event. Other attendees expressed excitement about the latest announcements and opportunities to meet creators behind their favorite franchises.
The event runs through Sunday, providing fans with a packed schedule of panels, presentations, and meet-and-greet opportunities with creators and stars.
With its immersive experiences and community spirit, Comic-Con continues to be a significant gathering for pop culture enthusiasts from around the globe.
