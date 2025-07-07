Up-and-Coming NHL Prospects Shine at Development Camp

OTTAWA, Canada — At the Ottawa Senators‘ development camp last week, young prospects showcased their skills, including standout performances from Logan Hensler and Carter Yakemchuk. Hensler, a 6-foot-2 defenseman, was assigned the challenging task of covering forward Blake Montgomery, who stands at 6-foot-4. Despite the size difference, Hensler excelled in winning puck battles and making offensive plays.

Hensler expressed his excitement, saying, “I was a little nervous at the start, but I kind of settled in there. It’s fun, though. You’re living your dream, so you’ve got to enjoy it, right?” His impressive performance solidified his status as a top prospect for the Senators.

Meanwhile, Yakemchuk demonstrated his high skill level, showcasing his offensive talent during a mini-scrimmage. He confidently scored a goal with a move between his legs, thrilling Senators fans in attendance. Montgomery noted, “It’s not easy to defend those guys, just a bunch of skill, and you can tell it’s fun what they do.”

The camp featured 29 total prospects, with many demonstrating their potential for the upcoming season. The Senators have seen their prospect pool dwindle in quality due to the graduation of several players to the NHL, including Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson.

To improve their pipeline, the Senators emphasized adding larger defensemen, a strategy evident in their recent draft choices. Head scout Don Boyd acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating, “The good thing is our prospects have arrived. And the bad thing is our prospects have arrived.”

The Senators recently drafted Lucas Beckman, a goalie who won gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup for Canada, adding depth to their goaltending prospects. Beckman remarked, “The goal is to play pro hockey and play at a high level. I think I’m a very calm goalie, but I’m very athletic.”

With a continued focus on development, the Senators hope that players like Hensler and Yakemchuk will be crucial to their success in the future. As Hensler said, “I think the potential is there; the skill set’s there.”