Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Reflects on Journey to Confidence

ASHBURN, Va. — Chris Rodriguez Jr., running back for the Washington Commanders, is ready to showcase his hard-earned confidence as the team prepares to kick off the 2025 NFL season against the New York Giants on Sunday. The 2023 sixth-round draft pick reflects on his challenging journey through the NFL, marked by early struggles and personal transformation.

Rodriguez, who played in 13 games as a rookie, faced anxiety every time he stepped on the field. He vividly recalls Week 10 of the 2023 season when he was a spectator in a game against the Seattle Seahawks. Feeling the weight of the game’s pressure without hitting the field, he noted, “I think my whole body was just scared.”

The game ended in a heartbreaking loss for Washington, but it solidified his aspirations to succeed in the league. Over the following weeks, he finally started to receive offensive opportunities. After six carries the next week, he had four, seven, and then two consecutive games with ten carries, showcasing his potential.

One standout performance was against the New York Jets, where he rushed for 58 yards and scored two touchdowns. “I can play,” he said of that game, gaining the assurance that he belonged in the NFL.

However, just as he was finding his stride, an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the 2023 season. This setback led him to reevaluate his training and focus on regaining his confidence for the following year. He gained weight and acknowledged, “I knew I was very uncomfortable there.”

In 2024, Rodriguez faced another major change with the hiring of new head coach Dan Quinn and running backs coach Anthony Lynn. Despite a tough first year, he was determined to impress his new coaches. After initially being cut, he returned on the practice squad, waiting for the right moment to show what he could do.

That moment came in a game against the Giants, where he contributed significantly in a 27-22 victory, earning respect from the coaching staff. “I felt like something was there where the coaches believed in me,” he said of his transition back to active roster player.

With support from family and coaches, Rodriguez entered the 2025 offseason focused on improvement. He worked with sports performance specialist Lily Abdelmalek, enhancing his speed and agility. “He’s a natural athlete…just optimizing it,” she said, noting his discipline and dedication.

This offseason, he lost over ten pounds and returned faster and more agile. His progress was apparent during preseason, where he demonstrated his enhanced skills with a notable 40-yard gain on his second carry against the Commanders.

Rodriguez is now more confident and reflects on his experiences, acknowledging he is evolving as a player. He concluded, “I’m faster. I’m stronger than I was, and I feel like I’m catching a lot better.”

As the new season approaches, Rodriguez is ready to prove himself further, fully embracing his journey in the NFL and understanding that he truly belongs.