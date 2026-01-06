Commanders Consider Offensive Coordinator Changes Ahead of 2026 Season

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders are contemplating changes to their coaching staff as they prepare for the 2026 NFL season. Following a disappointing 4-12 record this year, the team may part ways with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, even if he doesn’t receive a head coaching offer elsewhere.

Reports from The Athletic suggest a growing disconnect between Kingsbury and general manager Adam Peters. Kingsbury was brought in by head coach Dan Quinn in 2024 after a lackluster stint with the Arizona Cardinals. In his first year, he led the Commanders to a 12-5 record and an NFC Championship appearance, largely thanks to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

This season, however, injuries plagued Washington’s offense and significantly impacted performance. Daniels was sidelined for most of the season, and backup Marcus Mariota‘s struggles contributed to the team’s poor offensive ranking. Commanders offense currently stands at 21st in total offense and 25th in scoring offense.

Despite King’sbury’s previous success, many feel his failure to adapt the offense this season has made him vulnerable. He acknowledged the struggles, stating, “We just didn’t get it done on any level really offensively.” His inflexible play-calling drew criticism from analysts, especially regarding decisions around second downs.

If Kingsbury is indeed dismissed, there may be opportunities for him elsewhere in the NFL, given his history of developing quarterbacks, which could attract teams seeking fresh leadership.

As the coaching carousel speculation grows, Commanders fans are left wondering how the team’s direction will unfold in the offseason.