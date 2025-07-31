Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs

ASHBURN, Va. — Jacory Croskey-Merritt, known as ‘Bill,’ has been making headlines at Washington Commanders training camp with his explosive performance on the field. The seventh-round running back, who earned his nickname from childhood friends who compared him to the character ‘Little Bill,’ has shown impressive skill during practices.

On Monday, during the team’s first full-padded practice, Croskey-Merritt showcased his talent with a standout run. After receiving a handoff from quarterback Josh Johnson, the 5-foot-11, 208-pound rookie executed two quick cuts before accelerating through a gap in the line. The run concluded with a collision against safety Tyler Owens, which drew cheers from the fans.

Coach Dan Quinn praised Croskey-Merritt’s vision and decision-making during the run, emphasizing the importance of continuing to evade defenders. ‘Can you have a plan for the middle field safety?’ Quinn asked the players after reviewing the play, highlighting the need to adapt even after breaking through the line.

Croskey-Merritt’s impressive runs have put him on the radar in the Commanders’ running back room, which includes established players like Brian Robinson Jr. and veterans on one-year contracts. With the team’s struggles in rushing production late last season, there is heightened competition, giving Croskey-Merritt a chance to stand out.

In addition to Croskey-Merritt, Quinn noted the development of rookie tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who is learning from veterans like Von Miller. Despite limited reps due to the coach’s strategy to keep older players fresh, Conerly’s determination and effort have impressed the coaching staff.

Another key player, Deebo Samuel, has also been a bright spot in the Commanders offense. His synergy with quarterback Jayden Daniels has been apparent, with both players effectively communicating on routes. ‘The guy’s a pro and he works hard,’ Daniels praised, highlighting their connection during practices.

As the Commanders prepare for a joint practice and preseason game against the New England Patriots, they look to build on the progress made in camp. Quinn is optimistic about his team’s direction but emphasizes the importance of maintaining consistency among their wide receivers.

The upcoming weeks will be crucial, particularly for rookies like Croskey-Merritt, as they fight for a spot on the final roster.