Commanders Sign Linebacker Duke Riley After Sunday Workouts

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders have signed linebacker Duke Riley following a workout session that included 14 players on Sunday. This move comes as the team faces several key injuries and holdouts on their roster with preseason games approaching.

Duke Riley, 31, was a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. He spent three seasons in Atlanta before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. Last season, Riley played with the Miami Dolphins, where he logged 11 total tackles over 17 games, including two starts.

Riley’s previous financial arrangements included a rookie contract worth $3.51 million. He dealt with free agency issues in 2021, signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins and later returning for another season in 2022. His contributions in 2024 were limited, but he remains a valuable depth option for the Commanders.

The signing of Riley is part of the Commanders’ strategy to bolster their defense ahead of the upcoming season. With preseason matchups on the horizon, the team is focused on filling gaps as they prepare to compete in the NFC East.

As the Commanders continue to finalize their roster, Riley’s experience could prove beneficial for the team’s defensive line.