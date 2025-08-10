Sports
Commanders Sign Linebacker Duke Riley After Sunday Workouts
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders have signed linebacker Duke Riley following a workout session that included 14 players on Sunday. This move comes as the team faces several key injuries and holdouts on their roster with preseason games approaching.
Duke Riley, 31, was a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. He spent three seasons in Atlanta before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. Last season, Riley played with the Miami Dolphins, where he logged 11 total tackles over 17 games, including two starts.
Riley’s previous financial arrangements included a rookie contract worth $3.51 million. He dealt with free agency issues in 2021, signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins and later returning for another season in 2022. His contributions in 2024 were limited, but he remains a valuable depth option for the Commanders.
The signing of Riley is part of the Commanders’ strategy to bolster their defense ahead of the upcoming season. With preseason matchups on the horizon, the team is focused on filling gaps as they prepare to compete in the NFC East.
As the Commanders continue to finalize their roster, Riley’s experience could prove beneficial for the team’s defensive line.
Recent Posts
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp
- MLS All-Star Game Could Come to Cincinnati, Says Commissioner Garber
- Trump Demands Homeless Leave Washington or Face Eviction
- Sakkari and Tien Advance in Cincinnati Open; Krejcikova Outlasts Parks
- Alyssa Thomas Makes WNBA History with Three Straight Triple-Doubles
- Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks Clash in WNBA Showdown
- Weapons Tops Box Office with $42.5 Million Debut
- Ben Shelton Celebrates Masters Win Before Cincinnati Open Challenge
- James Cameron Warns of AI Threats While Announcing Hiroshima Film Project
- Skye Blakely Returns to Competition After Injury
- Asher Hong Wins Men’s All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Exciting Matches Set for Liga Nacional’s Apertura 2025 Opening Weekend
- Nathan Chen Bows Out of 2026 Winter Olympics for Medical School
- AI Predicts Pumas Will Defeat Necaxa 2-1 in Apertura 2025
- Orlando City SC Hosts Inter Miami CF in Anticipated Matchup