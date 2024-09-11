U.S. Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Amidst Political Landscape

On September 11, 2024, the United States observed the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a day that marked the tragic loss of nearly 3,000 lives in 2001. The ceremony at Ground Zero featured President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who gathered to honor the victims while navigating the complexities of an ongoing presidential election season.

As the formal ceremony commenced, Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, arrived at the site around 8 a.m. They were followed half an hour later by Biden and Harris, who were greeted with cheers from the crowd. A gesture of bipartisanship was witnessed as Biden and Trump shook hands, with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg involved in facilitating a handshake between Trump and Harris.

The ceremony began with the tolling of a bell and a moment of silence, signaling the somber remembrance of those lost. Despite the political atmosphere surrounding the event, many victims’ relatives, including Cathy Naughton, expressed that the day remains filled with raw emotions. Naughton emphasized the importance of ensuring names and stories of victims are remembered.

Organizers of the anniversary ceremonies have consistently aimed to keep the focus on the lives lost. Traditionally, victims’ relatives read the names of those killed in the attacks, while politicians serve as observers. Korryn Bishop, who lost her cousin on that fateful day, voiced her feelings regarding the presence of politicians, hoping their intentions are genuine rather than politically motivated.

Both Biden and Harris were scheduled to participate in additional remembrance ceremonies later in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon, while Trump was set to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The tragedies of that day, which saw airplanes striking the Pentagon and the Twin Towers, forever altered U.S. domestic policies and foreign relations.

The aftermath of the September 11 attacks prompted the U.S. to initiate military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, leading to significant loss of life and long-lasting effects on international relations. Commemoration efforts have diversified across the country, including volunteer projects and various observances, reflecting a nationwide commitment to remembrance.

In earlier years, politicians participated in the reading of poems and texts, but this practice shifted in 2012 when the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum decided to focus solely on the reading of victims’ names. The change continues to reflect the desire to honor those lost without the distractions of political discourse.

Victims’ family members have occasionally voiced their perspectives during the ceremony, advocating for national security and reflecting on the implications of the War on Terror. Nevertheless, most tributes remain centered on personal remembrances, often shared by younger generations impacted by the loss.