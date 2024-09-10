Commemorating the 23rd Anniversary of September 11

September 11, 2024, marks the twenty-third anniversary of the tragic events that occurred in 2001, when terrorist attacks led to the plane crashes into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center.

Several documentaries have been released to investigate the timeline of those fateful events and to provide insights into the experiences of individuals directly affected by this historical moment, as well as those who were too young to remember it.

Among the documentaries is ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room,’ directed by Adam Wishart. This hour-and-a-half film features prominent figures such as Richard Keil, Andrew Card, Dick Cheney, Colin Powell, and Condoleezza Rice, and can be streamed on Apple TV+.

Another documentary titled ‘9/11: Minute by Minute,’ directed by Piers Garland, offers an hour-long detailed account of the attacks and includes perspectives from individuals like Betty Ong, Nydia Gonzalez, and George Bush. It is also available on Apple TV+.

‘In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11,’ directed by Amy Schatz, focuses on the experiences of students at a high school near the attacks. The film, lasting 35 minutes, features eight former students recounting their memories two decades after the day, and can be streamed on Max.

The docuseries ‘Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror’ is another significant contribution. This five-episode series, each running around an hour, investigates the timeline surrounding 9/11, and is available for viewing on Netflix.

Finally, ‘What Happened on September 11‘ is a shorter documentary designed to provide an educational exploration of that tragic day. It follows a school field trip to the 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan, where guides share their experiences of the events that unfolded. This documentary is also available on Max.