News
Commemorating the 23rd Anniversary of September 11
September 11, 2024, marks the twenty-third anniversary of the tragic events that occurred in 2001, when terrorist attacks led to the plane crashes into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center.
Several documentaries have been released to investigate the timeline of those fateful events and to provide insights into the experiences of individuals directly affected by this historical moment, as well as those who were too young to remember it.
Among the documentaries is ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room,’ directed by Adam Wishart. This hour-and-a-half film features prominent figures such as Richard Keil, Andrew Card, Dick Cheney, Colin Powell, and Condoleezza Rice, and can be streamed on Apple TV+.
Another documentary titled ‘9/11: Minute by Minute,’ directed by Piers Garland, offers an hour-long detailed account of the attacks and includes perspectives from individuals like Betty Ong, Nydia Gonzalez, and George Bush. It is also available on Apple TV+.
‘In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11,’ directed by Amy Schatz, focuses on the experiences of students at a high school near the attacks. The film, lasting 35 minutes, features eight former students recounting their memories two decades after the day, and can be streamed on Max.
The docuseries ‘Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror’ is another significant contribution. This five-episode series, each running around an hour, investigates the timeline surrounding 9/11, and is available for viewing on Netflix.
Finally, ‘What Happened on September 11‘ is a shorter documentary designed to provide an educational exploration of that tragic day. It follows a school field trip to the 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan, where guides share their experiences of the events that unfolded. This documentary is also available on Max.
Recent Posts
- Apple Discontinues Several iPhone Models Following iPhone 16 Launch
- New Pediatric Urgent Care Center Opens in Aurora
- PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Receives Strong Investor Interest
- Tragic Passing of Malaika Arora’s Father, Anil Arora, in Mumbai
- JD Vance Makes Controversial Claims about Haitian Immigrants in Ohio
- Arctic Cold Sweep Across the UK This Week
- Study Reveals Bias in New York Times Covid-19 Coverage
- Marc Guéhi Praises England’s Successful Training Camp Under Interim Manager Lee Carsley
- Tata Motors Share Price Experiences Significant Decline
- Oilers Assess Defensive Options Following Roster Changes
- Bus Driver Sentenced to 32 Years for Fatal Crash in Hunter Valley
- Mary Trump Expresses Trauma Over Biden Trump’s Debate Performance
- Rico Lewis Shines as England Defeats Finland at Wembley
- Emerging High School Football Talents in Georgia
- MSNBC Expands Fan Engagement Through Live Events
- Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $800 Million
- Governor Tim Walz’s Education Policies Under Scrutiny
- Canada and Mexico Play to a Scoreless Draw in Intense Friendly Match
- Viktor Orbán Expected to Address European Parliament Amid Controversy
- Accessing Later-Term Abortions: A Look Inside the Boulder Abortion Clinic