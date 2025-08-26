Commissioner Vettel Considers Run for Fargo Mayor

FARGO, N.D. — Cass County Commissioner Joel Vettel is weighing a run for mayor of Fargo in the upcoming election next year. In a phone interview on Monday, Vettel stated, “I’m still considering the opportunity,” though he has not yet made a final decision.

Vettel, who previously served as a lieutenant with the Fargo Police Department for nearly 20 years, is currently the Senior Development Business Partner with Sanford Health. He also has experience as the Executive Director of the Fargo Park District and is in his first term as a Cass County Commissioner.

Multiple individuals have encouraged Vettel to enter the mayoral race. He acknowledged the interest and is taking the possibility seriously. While he does not have a set deadline for making a decision, he anticipates announcing his intentions fairly soon, with the election scheduled for June.

The upcoming race is significant as current Mayor Tim Mahoney is unable to run for another term due to term limits. In addition to the mayoral seat, two other positions on the Fargo governing body are also up for election.