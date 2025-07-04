Commissioners Debate Public Funding for American Dream Mall Improvements

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss whether developers of the American Dream Mall can utilize public funds for road improvements around the site.

The proposal would allow the property taxes generated from the mall to fund tens of millions in upgrades to nearby roadways, especially at the intersection of Florida‘s Turnpike and I-75. Commissioner J.C. Bermudez sponsored the measure.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who previously opposed the project, appeared to support the funding during the discussion. “I personally was persuaded that this really didn’t have to do so much with the project as it had to do with the needs of the residents in the area,” she stated.

Initial plans for the sprawling mall date back to 2015, with approvals given in 2018. The ambitious project is set to include a hotel, numerous shops, restaurants, and even a ski slope. Although plans were reportedly due by 2020, they remain incomplete.

Developer Triple Five has agreed to pay the county $5 million due to delays in opening the mall and securing necessary permits. However, Commissioner Eileen Higgins expressed her frustration, insisting the developer should adhere to its original plan for funding road construction. “They committed to spending the money in building the roads, to come in to support all the traffic they’re going to create in the American Dream Mall,” she said.

While no vote was taken on this matter during Tuesday’s meeting, several commissioners shared their opinions. The issue will be revisited during the next commission meeting, scheduled for July 16.