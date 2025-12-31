Community Celebrates Danny DelBalso’s 60th Birthday with Joy and Reflection

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Friends and family gathered recently to celebrate a milestone birthday for Danny DelBalso, a well-known local figure. The festive gathering took place at Furia, an event space above Brews Brothers on River Street, where many attendees shared laughter and memories.

DelBalso’s 60th birthday bash was more than just a holiday party; it was a heartfelt tribute to a man who has dedicated much of his life to supporting others. Known as the face of a Ford dealership, Danny is recognized not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his loyalty as a friend and his devotion to family.

Mike McGinley, a columnist with Times Leader, attended the celebration and praised DelBalso for being a reliable presence in the community. “Danny has always been there for his friends and family, and it’s wonderful to see so many people come together to honor him,” McGinley said.

Decorations at the event highlighted both the holiday spirit and the significance of DelBalso’s birthday, with many guests contributing to the festive atmosphere. “Everyone made it clear that while it was a holiday party, we were here to celebrate Danny,” McGinley noted.

DelBalso’s friends helped to create a warm environment with delicious food, including chicken tenders and a colorful dessert bar. Guests enjoyed music from the band Picture Perfect, and many danced throughout the night.

Reflecting on the celebration, McGinley shared his sentiments about the importance of such events during the busy holiday season. He emphasized the value of taking time to appreciate friends and family and celebrating the milestones that connect us.

As the new year approaches, McGinley encourages everyone to cherish the moments spent with loved ones and to reach out with birthday wishes. “If you see Danny along the way, wish him a happy belated 60th birthday,” he said.