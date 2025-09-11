Community Celebrates Life of Rosie Marie Burkett in Pearland, Texas

PEARLAND, Texas — Family and friends gathered to honor the life of Rosie Marie Burkett, 87, who passed away on September 6, 2025, surrounded by love and faith. Burkett, a long-time resident of Pearland, is remembered for her strong dedication to family and the community.

Born on January 11, 1938, in Cedar Lane, Texas, Rosie was the daughter of Lewis Mack Moon and Velma Shepard Moon. She graduated from Van Vleck High School in 1956 and married her high school sweetheart, Melvin Gene Burkett, a union that lasted 57 years until his death.

Known affectionately by many as ‘Mom’, ‘Mama’, ‘Grandma’, and ‘Tootsie’, Rosie was a cornerstone of her family. She passionately supported her sons in sports and served as a Sunday School teacher, embodying the spirit of community involvement.

Professionally, Rosie worked for 15 years in the Pearland School District and another 13 years at Resource Staffing, where she was admired for her dedication and warmth. Beyond work, she engaged deeply in Bible study, enjoyed crafting memory albums, and thrived in the simple joys of life.

Rosie is survived by her son, Bret Howard Burkett and his wife Linda of Porter, Texas; daughter-in-law, Brandy Burkett of Pearland; and four cherished grandchildren: Daniel, Kaitlynn, Jordan, and Skyler. She also leaves behind her beloved sister, Carol Staten, and brother, Donald Moon, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation is scheduled for September 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m., led by Rev. Tyler McKinney. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shadycrest Baptist Church Building Fund.

Rosie’s enduring legacy of love, faith, and selflessness will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.