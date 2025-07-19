Community Cleans Up Lamoille River After Recent Flooding

WOLCOTT, Vt. — A group of professional stewardship staff and community volunteers gathered in June to clean up the Lamoille River, a vital ecosystem in Vermont. This cleanup, organized by the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT), aimed to address the aftermath of heavy flooding experienced in the region over the past few years.

The event was part of ongoing recovery efforts and was funded in part by a Flood Recovery Grant from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative. The focus for this year’s cleanup was specifically in the Wolcott area of the river.

Alex Delhagen, the NFCT’s assistant trail director, emphasized the importance of the Lamoille River, stating, “It’s ecologically important as part of the Lake Champlain Basin and provides an economic impact to the communities it passes through.” He added that the river offers fantastic recreational opportunities for a variety of activities, including paddling, fishing, and swimming.

This year’s cleanup effort saw the removal of larger items from the river, such as refrigerators, fuel tanks, and barrels. Previous cleanups had primarily targeted smaller debris that volunteers could access by canoe. To handle the larger items efficiently, the NFCT contracted a trash removal service to ensure responsible disposal.

The dedicated efforts of both the volunteers and the NFCT contribute significantly to restoring the river to a more pristine condition, highlighting the community’s commitment to preserving their natural resources.