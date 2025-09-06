Community Honors Brady Heiling with Tributes Before Rival Football Game

CLARA CITY, Minnesota — The MACCRAY High School community came together Friday night to honor football star Brady Heiling, who died in a tragic accident earlier this summer.

Heiling, 18, and his girlfriend, Hallie Helgeson, were killed by a wrong-way drunk driver in July. Heiling was not only known for his standout performances on the football field but also for his character, beloved by those who knew him.

“I imagine it’s going to be a lot of emotions tonight. Good, bad, and all the in-between,” said Jen Heiling, Brady’s mother. Throughout his high school career, she witnessed him play with relentless effort, whether his team was leading or trailing.

“His effort in everything. I don’t know how he did it, how he gave 100% in everything he was a part of. But he did,” said Cole Christopher, the head coach at MACCRAY.

After graduating in 2024, Heiling had aspirations to play college football but chose to remain close to home, waiting for Hallie to finish high school at Montevideo. After their passing, family and friends committed to preserving their legacy.

“There’s just another step to this game tonight. Especially for Brady,” said Eli Marlow, a senior lineman and running back for MACCRAY.

Before the game against rival Canby, players unveiled the number 11 on their helmets in tribute to Heiling, along with shirts reading, “Play Like Brady.” A moment of silence was held as his family joined the team on the field.

“Canby was always our big rival, and Brady always hated but loved playing Canby. There’s a lot on the line and it’s really nerve-racking,” Marlow added.

Brady Heiling continues to inspire MACCRAY, with reminders of his presence throughout the stadium and in the stands. “I think Brady would be really proud of his community. It’s really hard for us to do this without him, just because it’s something that he really loved. And we loved watching him do it,” said Jen Heiling.

To honor Brady, 11 trees will be planted around the football stadium on Saturday. This tribute is termed “The Wall,” symbolizing the strength of the defense he and his teammates exemplified during their games.