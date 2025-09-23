Community Mourns Celeste Rivas at Vigil in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — Community members gathered Sunday evening to honor Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in an impounded Tesla. Authorities discovered the body earlier this month, prompting an outpouring of grief from residents.

Tears flowed as a large crowd assembled near a makeshift memorial on the street where Celeste once lived. Gabriela Flores, a resident, expressed her sorrow, stating, “I’m feeling heartbroken, devastated for hearing about the news. I didn’t know Celeste personally but it hits home.”

Lake Elsinore neighbors recalled seeing Celeste walking home from school before she went missing in April 2024. Kayleigh Cortez, a neighbor who created the memorial, commented, “Even though I didn’t know her, I just couldn’t even breathe, knowing that a child had to go through that.”

One resident voiced their desire for justice, saying, “I just want justice for this little girl because whatever happened to her wasn’t just an accident.” The circumstances of her death remain under investigation.

Celeste’s body, which was discovered severely decomposed, was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her cause of death has yet to be determined, and the investigation into her death continues to unfold.

Authorities reported that the vehicle was registered to singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. Despite being linked to the case, police have not stated that he is implicated in Celeste’s death. D4vd has not commented publicly and his representatives have not responded to requests for information. His U.S. tour dates have recently been canceled amid the investigation.

The singer, popular among Gen Z, had been on a nationwide tour when the tragic discovery was made. His planned performance in San Francisco was canceled, and his appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles has been removed from the venue’s site. D4vd’s European tour, set to launch October 1, has also faced cancellations.

As the community mourns the loss of Celeste Rivas, many are left wondering about the circumstances surrounding her death and seeking answers.